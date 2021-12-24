Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 590,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,682. Umpqua has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

