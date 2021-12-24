United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 589.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

