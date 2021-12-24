Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 1,450.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406,321 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 98.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Uniti Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Uniti Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 97,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

