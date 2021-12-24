US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. US Foods reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

