V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 28,156 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,135,764.63.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $506.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

