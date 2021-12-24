Vabble (VAB) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Vabble has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $466,592.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007061 BTC.

About Vabble

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

