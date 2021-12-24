Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1,070.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 337,087 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Paper by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,996,000 after purchasing an additional 533,985 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

