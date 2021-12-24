Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,554 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after acquiring an additional 386,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

