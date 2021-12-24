VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.99

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 169214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 127,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

