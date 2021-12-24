Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 155,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

