Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

