Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

