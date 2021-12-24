Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,668 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $89.58 and a one year high of $112.42.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.