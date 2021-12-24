Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VTIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.958 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.18 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

