Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $281.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $255.23 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

