Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bfsg LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

