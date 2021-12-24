Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 348.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.1% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.