Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.043 per share on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $78.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.56 and a 1-year high of $82.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21.

