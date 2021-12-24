Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) vs. First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Financial Comparison

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Veritex and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33 First Business Financial Services 0 1 3 0 2.75

Veritex currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.91%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritex and First Business Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 5.19 $73.88 million $2.42 16.06 First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 1.99 $16.98 million $3.85 7.48

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Veritex pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 33.49% 10.17% 1.37% First Business Financial Services 26.49% 15.33% 1.25%

Summary

Veritex beats First Business Financial Services on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

