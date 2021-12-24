Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.