Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.23). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VERU. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Veru has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Veru by 523.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

