Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $108,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HI opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

HI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

