Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 374,703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $111,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.