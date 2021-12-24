Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $113.62 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,211,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $113,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 59,276 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 486,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after buying an additional 239,934 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OFC opened at $27.77 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OFC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

