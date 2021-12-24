Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $122.52 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,562 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $122,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

