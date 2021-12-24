Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $141.52 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Veeva Systems worth $141,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,158,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $260.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.