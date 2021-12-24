Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $32.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPCE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.53. 5,963,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,736,982. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.26. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

