Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $216.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

