Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 2,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 965,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

COCO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other news, insider Michael Kirban bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 over the last ninety days. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

