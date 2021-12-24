Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,765,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 3.67.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

