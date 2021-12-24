Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.83 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.