Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 13,315 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $45.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.