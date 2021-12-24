Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,614 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,244,000 after buying an additional 539,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,135,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $400.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.56 and its 200 day moving average is $409.14. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

