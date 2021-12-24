Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 655,412 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,485,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,077,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,581,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 435,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.