Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE:MKC opened at $93.03 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

