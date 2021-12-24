Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Voya Financial worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 44.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 41,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 397,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,999,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 199,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.40. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

