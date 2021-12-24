Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 461,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,914. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

