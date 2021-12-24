Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

VMC stock opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.94. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $141.72 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $109,624,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

