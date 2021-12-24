Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.
VMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.
VMC stock opened at $206.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.94. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $141.72 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.
In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $329,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 50,219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 982,786 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $109,624,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
