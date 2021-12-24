W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE WPC opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

