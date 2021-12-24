W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stock Position Increased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.83. 669,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,230. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

