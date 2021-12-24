Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 208 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after acquiring an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after acquiring an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.15. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.