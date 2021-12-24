Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21,157.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $63,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lyft by 90.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,486,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 706,939 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after purchasing an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

