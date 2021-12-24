Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $413,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 89.9% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 5,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $157.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock worth $18,843,895 in the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

