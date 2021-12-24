Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,740 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 305,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

