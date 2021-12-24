Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Biogen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

BIIB opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.47. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.