Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 920 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.