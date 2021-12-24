Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 920 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.52.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.
In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
