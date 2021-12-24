Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 283 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $91.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

