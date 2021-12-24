Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $139.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

