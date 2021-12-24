Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 1,048 Shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in MDH Acquisition were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of MDH Acquisition by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDH opened at $9.79 on Friday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

