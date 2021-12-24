Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,127 Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JUGGU. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000.

JUGGU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

